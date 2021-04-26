Jim Jordan Gets An F On Democracy Report Card For Election Lies

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) earned himself a failing grade for hurting democracy by spreading Trump’s big lie about the election.

The Republican Accountability Project explained Jordan’s failing grade:



Rep. Jim Jordan represents Ohio’s 4th district in the House. He began spreading lies about the election on November 14, 2020 in a rant on Fox News: “Why did it seem like on Election Night, all the important swing states that took a several hour pause in the count, the President ended up losing?”

He later claimed that “the Democrats knew that Trump was going to win on Election Night, but they wanted to keep looking for and counting ballots until they got over the top.” After talking about the impressive performance of downballot Republicans in another Fox News interview, he joked, “somehow President Trump lost to a guy who would hold an event… but only five people would show up! It makes no sense.” He then went on to object to the counting of Electoral College votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6.

Even as recently as Jan. 12, he refused to concede that Biden had won a free and fair election.

Jeff Sites, a Democrat who is challenging Jordan in 2022, reacted by saying, “No one did more to help Trump steal the election than Jim Jordan. His lies caused the insurrection and cost lives, and he still won’t stop spreading them. He helped Trump get away with it, and now he’s actively championing voter suppression. This moment is a great test for our leaders, and it’s blindingly obvious he’s flunking it.I’m an Army veteran, and I’ve always wanted to serve this nation. I decided to run for Congress again after January 6th because right now, serving means stopping those who won’t put country over party. We cannot stand quietly by and watch while career politicians tear down our republic and tear up our ballots to serve their own interests.”

Jim Jordan is an enemy of American democracy, who is more interested in elevating his own profile, which he has firmly attached to Trump than doing what is right for his Ohio district constituents and his country.

Jordan has been shut up and shut down by the House Democratic majority.

Jim Jordan is a threat to democracy and does not belong in any political office.

