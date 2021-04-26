Hundreds Of Simon And Schuster Employees Demand Mike Pence’s Memoir Not Be Published

1.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Hundreds of Simon and Schuster employees are demanding that books from Mike Pence and other Trump officials not be published.

The Wall Street Journal reported:



An employee petition at Simon & Schuster demanding that the company stop publishing authors associated with the Trump administration collected 216 internal signatures and several thousand outside supporters, including well-known Black writers.

The employees submitted the petition Monday to senior executives at the publishing house, according to the company and a person involved in the employee effort. The petition demands that the company refrain from publishing a memoir by former Vice President Mike Pence. The letter asks Simon & Schuster not to treat “the Trump administration as a ‘normal’ chapter in American history.”

Simon and Schuster is about to find out what so many other industries have already learned. There are consequences for climbing into bed with Trump and members of his corrupt administration.

The publisher likely only sees dollar signs because the Republican rigging of the bestseller lists means guaranteed revenue even if they publish a book that no one wants to see or read.

There are very few people in the United States who are crying out for a Mike Pence memoir. The Mike Pence book market wasn’t booming when he was vice president, so it is difficult to imagine much pent-up demand for a completely irrelevant former one-term vice president.

Simon and Schuster will only learn if the pain from publishing people who served in an administration that tried to overthrow the government outweighs the financial gain from publishing people like Mike Pence.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook