GOP In Disarray As Liz Cheney Unloads On Her Own Party For Poisoning Democracy

Tensions have boiled over among House Republicans as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) unloaded on members of her party for poisoning democracy.

Rep. Cheney tweeted:

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

There are reports that Cheney is going to be booted out of the House Republican leadership by the end of the month, but it is clear that the fighting that plagued the House Republican Policy Retreat has now exploded into public view.

The internal House Republican civil war is being caused by Trump and his Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. It is difficult to see how a party that continues to be plagued by Trump’s infighting and dysfunction will be able to get it together to win the 2022 midterm election.

Republicans are in disarray, and the message to Liz Cheney and any other member of their party is that standing up for democracy will not be tolerated.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will keep Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene in the party, but Liz Cheney has got to go because she supports democracy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook