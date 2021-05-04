Coward Paul Ryan Sits On The Fox News Board And Refuses To Debunk The Big Lie

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Someone leaked a conversation that Paul Ryan and Liz Cheney had with donors, but instead of helping Cheney, Ryan is doing nothing.

CNN reported:

We can’t embrace the notion the election is stolen. It’s a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy,” Cheney said, speaking behind closed doors at a conference in Sea Island, Georgia. “We can’t whitewash what happened on January 6 or perpetuate Trump’s big lie. It is a threat to democracy. What he did on January 6 is a line that cannot be crossed.”

Cheney made her comments, confirmed to CNN by two people in the room, during an off-the-record interview with former House Speaker Paul Ryan before a crowd of donors and scholars at the annual retreat for the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

Fox News is the biggest driver in conservative media of both Trump’s big lie and the push to boot Cheney out of the House Republican leadership.

Paul Ryan is not just a failed former Speaker of the House and Republican vice presidential nominee. He is also a member of the Fox News board.

If Ryan wanted to take a stand against Trumpism and defend Cheney, he could use his power at Fox to put an end to the big lie. He could have also held his conversation with her on the record and in public.

This sort of profile in cowardice is nothing new. Paul Ryan is best at pretending to be an intellectual and doing nothing. Ryan has no courage. He is a coward, and a perfect example of why the Republican Party remains beholden to a man whose only proven talent is his ability to lose.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook