President Biden To Hold Private Meeting With Joe Manchin On Jobs Bill

President Biden will hold a private meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on his proposed jobs and infrastructure bill.

Via: The Washington Post,

“In confirming the meetings, a White House official said the president would discuss the “American Jobs Plan and the ongoing talks in Congress about the urgent need to invest in our infrastructure.” The two meetings were not included on Biden’s public schedule. The White House did not offer times for them, but Manchin will meet with the president at 4:30 p.m., and Carper at 6:30 p.m., according to officials familiar with the scheduling.”

Sen. Manchin is getting what he wants. His meeting alone with the president is political gold. Manchin will be able to take this back home to the voters in West Virginia as proof of his influence.

Biden needs Manchin on board to pass the parts of his jobs and infrastructure plan that aren’t going to be supported by Republicans that Democrats will use reconciliation on.

For all of his talk, there is still little evidence that at the end of the day, Manchin won’t be on board, but this one on one meeting with the president is a great way to keep the Senator from West Virginia on the team while throwing him a bone that will play well with the folks back home.

President Biden’s meeting with Sen. Manchin is old-school smart politics and great use of presidential influence.

