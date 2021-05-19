35 Republicans Defy Kevin McCarthy And Join Democrats To Pass 1/6 Commission Bill

35 House Republicans joined with Democrats to pass a bill creating an independent commission to investigate the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

The final vote was 252-175 in favor of creating the commission.

Sadly those House Republicans were offset by the rest of their colleagues who voted for a cover-up and against finding out the whole story of the attack on the Capitol.

The vast majority of House Republicans were cowards who chose to protect Trump’s Big Lie and the currently under criminal investigation former president at the expense of the truth and health of US democracy.

The bill has passed in the House, but Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are so afraid of what an investigation might do their chances of recapturing the Senate majority in 2022 that they are refusing to support it.

Democrats should already be thinking of ways to create this commission without Republican support. House and Senate Democrats correctly argued that they were protecting democracy by impeaching Donald Trump for a second time.

Republicans don’t want Americans to know the truth, so it is up to Democrats to use their power to make sure that know what happened on January 6, 2021, and who is responsible.

