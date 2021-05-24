Fred Guttenberg: “The GOP Has Checked Out of Governing”

Gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who died in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, says the Republican Party has “checked out of governing.”

“My frustration right now is directed at those in Washington, D.C. who keep watching this happen and don’t do anything,” he said after a weekend that saw an uptick in gun violence in several states.

Guttenberg said the Trump administration “released a gun surge through Covid and as we come out of Covid we have all these new gun owners and all these new guns.”

“They said guns were the solution, so here’s my advice to anybody who wants to put an end to this. Right now, pick up everyone you know working in the gun safety movement and find out what we can do,” he said. “The Republican Party… they have checked out of governing. They do not want to be a part of stopping gun violence. They do not want to be a part of saving lives. It is time for the Democratic Party to go in alone. We have to do this. This will keep happening if we don’t change what we’re doing.”

You can watch Guttenberg’s interview in the video below.

Here is the full interview about gun violence from this morning with @brikeilarcnn on @NewDay. Please watch the full reporting and interview. Then, please join me in demanding that the Senate take action NOW!!! Our kids are dying and we should not wait. https://t.co/zRvtuxS2Lo — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 24, 2021