Republicans Want To Bring Sham Arizona Ballot Audit To Pennsylvania

Republican Pennsylvania state senators toured the Arizona ballot audit because they want to bring the sham to Pennsylvania.

Alexa Corse of The Wall Street Journal tweeted:

I asked Sen Dush, “Would you like to see an audit like this happen in Pennsylvania of the 2020 presidential election?” He said, “Without question. Absolutely.” #AZAuditPool — Alexa Corse (@AlexaCorse) June 2, 2021

Mastriano and Kauffman also visited the audit today, according to this tweet.

https://t.co/Jyeys3R1BS — Alexa Corse (@AlexaCorse) June 2, 2021

The Arizona process that the Pennsylvania state senator called transparent has been labeled a violation of election integrity standards by independent observers.

The Arizona ballot audit would be funny if Republicans were not intent on using it to spread the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump in 2020.

Pennsylvanians need to make it clear that they do not want the QAnon circus in their state.

As President Biden enjoys approval ratings that range in the fifties to low sixties, Republicans are spinning their wheels and attempting to destroy democracy by continuing to contest 2020.