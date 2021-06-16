Joe Rogan Slams Trump: “He Can Incite a Bunch of Morons to Do Something Really F*cking Stupid”

Advertising

Joe Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts in the country. He is such a powerful voice that Spotify recently signed him to a massive deal that pays him $100 million.

The podcast host is also no stranger to controversy. He recently took heat for saying that young and healthy people don’t need to worry about getting vaccinated.

And Rogan isn’t necessarily a Donald Trump guy or a Joe Biden guy. He is more on the Bernie Sanders spectrum than anything else. But that didn’t stop the popular host from slamming Trump during a recent broadcast.

Rogan was interviewing pundits Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball from The Hill’s Rising. The Conservative Enjeti claimed that a commission on the 1/6 insurrection was unnecessary.

The host strongly pushed back telling his guests:

“I think it’s really important. And one of the reasons why I think it’s important is because it highlights the reasons why a guy like Donald Trump is so f*cking dangerous. [It] is because a guy can incite a bunch of morons to do something really f*cking stupid. And now that he’s silenced off of social media, and now that that actually did happen, once it becomes a thing, it could be like mass shootings, Right? They didn’t exist. Then they did. Now they’re a thing. That could be a thing.”

Rogan has fans from all across the political aisle and could infuriate a significant part of his audience with his comments. Taking a stand on this matter is a significant step.

Listen to the interview below, courtesy of Spotify: