WATCH: Tucker Carlson is Furious That GOP Lawmakers Supported Making Juneteenth a National Holiday

In June of 1865, slaves were emancipated from slavery in the state of Texas. The next year, African Americans began to celebrate the anniversary of this occasion by celebrating Juneteenth.

This week, American lawmakers voted on whether or not to make the day a national holiday. Many Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were behind the measure. But Tucker Carlson wasn’t. The Fox News host blasted Republican leadership for supporting the bill.

Carlson took particular issue with Texas’ John Cornyn. On Tuesday, the senator tweeted, “Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate. It has been a state holiday in Texas for more than 40 years. Now more than ever, we need to learn from our history and continue to form a more perfect union.”

The Fox host addressed those comments during his Wednesday show, saying, “Not a single member of either party in the Senate opposed it. Republicans, in fact, co-sponsored the resolution. ‘Happy that my bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday just passed the Senate,’ wrote John Cornyn, a supposedly conservative senator from Texas. Lori Lightfoot is thrilled by this. Unlike John Cornyn, Lori Lightfoot understands the power of symbols.”

There are few things that make Tucker Carlson angrier than the acknowledgement of racial division in the country past and present. So it is no surprise that the Fox host took issue here.

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News:

