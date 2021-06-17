Democrats To Move To Expand Medicare After Supreme Court Upholds ACA

1.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertising

Democrats are planning on expanding Medicare now that Obamacare has been upheld by SCOTUS for the third time.

The Washington Post reported that Senate Democrats are looking to lower the age for Medicare eligibility to 60 and expand benefits as part of reconciliation bill on infrastructure, “They are also considering reconciliation as an avenue to pursue changes to Medicare that would lower the eligibility age to 60 from 65, as well as major reforms that expand its coverage to include vision and dental and seek to lower prescription drug coverage, according to the three people familiar with the effort.”

Democrats don’t have to worry about a potential healthcare crisis now that the Supreme Court has upheld the ACA, so they can turn their attention to building on the original legislation and providing more Americans with affordable healthcare.

If reconciliation is used, Republicans will not be able to stop them. Democrats will have 50 votes for lowering the eligibility age and expanding benefits. After more than a decade of trying, Republicans failed to kill Obamacare.

Advertising

With Democrats in control of the presidency and Congress, there is nothing stopping them from taking the next step on healthcare.