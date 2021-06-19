Mayor Says Debbie Wasserman Schultz Was The Target In Pride Parade Terror Attack

Advertising

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was the apparent target of an assassination attempt by a man who ran his truck through a Pride Parade in Florida.

According to Local10, Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said that Wasserman Schultz was the target of the attack:

Trantalis said the truck missed Wasserman Schultz’s car “by inches” before crashing through a gate and into a landscaping company.

He believes it was a deliberate attempted attack of the Democratic congresswoman.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told Local 10 News. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis Legalized Running Over Protesters In Florida

DeSantis granted civil immunity to people who drive through protesters who are blocking a road. The incident at the Pride Parade was not a protest, nor was anyone illegally obstructing traffic. Instead, someone who possibly thought that they had immunity potentially tried to kill a member of Congress.

Gov. DeSantis has been signing one bad bill after another in a bid to build up his credibility with Trump’s supporters, but he was warned before he signed the bill granting civil immunity for running over protesters that his bill would have deadly consequences.

Two people are dead because a domestic terrorist may have attempted to kill Rep. Wasserman Schultz but missed.

It would not surprise anyone if this attack turns out to be another example of Trump-inspired domestic terrorism, two people have lost their lives, and AG Garland must be true to his word and federally prosecute this crime as an act of domestic terror.