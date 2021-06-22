GOP Filibuster To Backfire As Democrats Plan Voting Rights Nightmare For McConnell

Advertising

Democrats are going to respond to Republicans filibustering the For The People Act by forcing them to vote on every piece of the bill.

Sen. John Hickenlooper explained what will happen after the filibuster:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) reminds everyone that today's vote in the Senate is the beginning of a very long fight on voting rights. Democrats are going to force Republicans to vote on every piece of the For The People Act if they filibuster the bill today as expected. pic.twitter.com/bWryjz1RgQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 22, 2021

Hickenlooper (D-CO) said that he hoped that Republicans would allow debate on this bill, but if they didn’t, “If you’re correct and being the optimist I am, I am still hoping that Republicans, we’ll get ten Republicans to allow us to debate issues on the floor, if that doesn’t happen, then we have to go back and start from scratch, and at that point maybe we take the crucial components of voting rights and take them one at a time. The key is, we cannot, we have 34 states where their state legislatures are voting to restrict voting access. That’s not good for this country, not good for democracy. “

Sen. Hickenlooper’s comments line up with Senate Majority Leader Schumer’s promise to keep coming at the voting rights issue until Democrats get something passed.

Mitch McConnell will make things worse for Republicans by filibustering the bill. Democrats aren’t going to shrug and move on. Instead, they are going to keep hammering Republicans by forcing vote after vote on protecting the right to vote.

The motion to proceed is not the end, but the beginning of a very long fight that Minority Leader McConnell is about to turn into a major problem for Republicans as they are trying to only think about the midterm election.

Mitch McConnell is demonstrating that he is a terrible strategist.