Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is Protecting Renters Until October

The Biden Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are protecting renters from pandemic evictions through July. Renters in California, however, will see term longer-term protections. Their eviction moratorium will not expire until September 30th.

Moreover, if the state budget is passed, Newsom says renters will be protected financially.

“So anyone that’s been impacted by this pandemic and can’t pay rent, 100 percent of that rent will be paid for—not 80 percent not 25 percent—100 percent under this rent deal,” Newsom said on Friday during a press conference.

The bill says tenants, as well as their landlords, will be able to apply for 100% of back rent and up to three months of forward rent. Previously, without landlord approval, a tenant was eligible for only 25% of missed rental payments https://t.co/RHvAyXXt7T pic.twitter.com/sFDV11Pp5u — CalMatters (@CalMatters) June 25, 2021

Tenant groups, according to California Matters, have some issues with this approach. They say there isn’t enough time to process and fund renters over three months fully. Those groups were also shut out of three negotiations on this bill.

Contrarily, the White House and CDC have only proposed moratorium protections until July 31st. Multiple news outlets have confirmed that this isn’t enough time to get aid to citizens.

The CDC has extended a moratorium on evictions until the end of July. The ban had been set to expire next week — raising concerns about a flood of evictions, with some 7 million tenants currently behind on rent.https://t.co/HHInBZLik8 — NPR (@NPR) June 24, 2021

But these more than 7 million tenants are not expected to shrink or shift over the next 30 days.

Outside the beltway and inside the overwhelmingly Black population of the District of Columbia, this is a concern. The eviction crisis and housing crunch are well on the horizon. Moreover, the majority of affected communities are minority groups.

The process of redlining, predatory lending, and substandard leasing protections are partly to blame. With limited protections federally, these groups are disproportionately impacted.