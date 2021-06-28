Watch Rep. Jamaal Bowman Crush The Media Narrative That Democrats Are Divided

Advertising

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) voiced his support and unity with President Biden even after speaking at a progressive rally outside the White House.

Video:

The mainstream media loves the Democrats divided/Democrats in disarray narrative but here is progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) supporting President Biden after speaking at a rally outside the White House calling for more to be done. Democrats are united. pic.twitter.com/Dyt6FEGmlS — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 28, 2021

Rep. Bowman was asked on MSNBC if he agreed with some of the progressives who carried signs calling Biden a coward.

Advertising

He answered:

No, I don’t agree with that. The president has been working with the Congressional Progressive Caucus even during his campaign, and he came forth with the most progressive Democratic platform in our country’s history arguably. Since he has been in office, he has met consistently with the caucus and myself and other members of the caucus to have these discussions.

He wants to balance his relationship with Republicans and Progressives, which is what a president is supposed to do. However, I also want to say that Progressives organized across the country to make Georgia blue which gave us control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. So now that we have that control, we have to support the American people. They support infrastructure, the $15 minimum wage, and it continues to show they’re more invested in their corporate backers and interests as opposed to the working-class people.

There are some progressives that anything short of the implementation of the Bernie Sanders agenda is a failure, but most progressives are pragmatic. They understand President Biden’s job and the fact that he has to keep all of the Democrats together in order to get anything done.

Democrats love to disagree with each other on policy. It’s what they do, but President Biden has reached out to progressives and given them a seat at the table.

Democrats may get divided on the details, but they are firmly standing behind Biden because unity is the only way to get things done.

Rep. Bowman shattered the Democrats divided narrative by showing that it is possible to advocate for your policies and still support the President.