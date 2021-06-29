Mitch McConnell’s Hopes Crushed As Joe Manchin Supports Democrats Only Reconciliation Bill

Advertising

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) supports Democrats passing their own reconciliation infrastructure bill without Republican votes.

Video of Sen. Manchin:

Sen. Joe Manchin supports a Democratic-only reconciliation bill on infrastructure, which means that Republican hopes of stopping the Biden agenda have been likely dashed. pic.twitter.com/6fTABwzMI7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 29, 2021

Sen. Manchin told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle when asked if he would not vote for a second bill through reconciliation if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes.

He answered:

No, I don’t think that at all. There’s a need in both. Social adjustments to help working families survive, prosper, maybe attain the American dream, it should never be a dream that died and gone away, the American dream gets us up and works every day, hard as we do. Give them a chance. We know we need adjustments. Saying I am not voting for the other because you haven’t guaranteed a vote, we have never done legislation that way, never been part of it in ten years I have been in the Senate, let’s work the legislation the way it will be presented.

Let’s make sure it goes through the process, make sure it goes to the committees, comes back to the floor and work it. If no Republicans which I don’t think we will have on the second one, not assuming that, but I heard them speak, then we have to work it through reconciliation, which I agreed that can be done. I haven’t agreed on the amount because I haven’t seen everything everybody wants to put into the bill.

Republicans Can’t Stop Biden And Congressional Democrats

If all of the Democrats with using reconciliation and Manchin’s endorsement of the process suggests that they are, then Mitch McConnell has no chance of stopping Democrats from passing a second bill with Biden’s agenda and priorities in it.

McConnell has been issuing threats and trying to stop Democrats from passing the second bill through reconciliation, but in practical terms, there is nothing that he can do.,

The biggest discussion between Democrats will be what gets included in the bill and how much it will cost, but there is going to be a second infrastructure bill that will be passed through reconciliation.