Gov. Kristi Noem Pimps Out National Guard For Private Donor Funded Border Mission

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced that she is sending members of the state’s National Guard to the US/Mexico border paid for by a private donor.

Axios reported:

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to fifty of her state’s National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas border at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The big picture: South Dakota’s National Guard’s deployment to the border is slated to last between 30 and 60 days. The deployment is to be paid for by a private donation, Noem’s office said, and the details of the mission have yet to be finalized.

Who Is The Private Donor Paying For The National Guard Deployment?

Interestingly, Gov. Noem did not name the donor who is funding this political stunt. Republicans and Fox News have been breathlessly trying to hype an imaginary crisis at the border.

The National Guard is a taxpayer-funded resource that is meant for the aid of the public. It is not a rental operation that can be shipped anywhere in the country as long as a private donor has the cash to pay for it.

Noem is one of the dozens of Republicans who have their eyes on running for president in 2024. The lack of transparency and disclosure of the misuse of the National Guard is a Trumpian level of corruption.

The National Guard should not be for sale. If Noem wants to send troops to the border, she needs to pay for it and be held accountable by the taxpayers.