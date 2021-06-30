The 1/6 Committee Will Be Bipartisan As Rep. Adam Kinzinger Is A Yes

Advertising

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) became the first House Republican to announce that he will vote yes on the creation of the 1/6 Select Committee.

Kinzinger said that committee is not his favorite option, but he will vote for it:

First Republican to go on the record in favor of Jan 6 committee. “I’ll be voting for this today,” @AdamKinzinger says of select committee. “It’s not my favorite option… but the point is we can’t keep pretending like January Sixth didn’t happen.”https://t.co/3jiEMUdVau — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 30, 2021

It will be interesting to see how many of his fellow House Republicans join him in supporting a 1/6 attack investigation. The odds of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy naming Kinzinger to the committee with one of his five selections are close to zero.

Advertising

There has been speculation that Speaker Pelosi could name a Republican to the committee with one of her eight selections, which is possible if the Speaker would like to see a more bipartisan committee, but also a Republican serving who is committed to getting to the truth about the attack.

A Kinzinger or a Liz Cheney would turn the tables on Republicans and gut their talking point that the Select Committee is a partisan pursuit.

Rep. Kinzinger’s vote is a loss for Republicans who were hoping to create the false impression that the investigation is being driven by partisan politics.

Democrats will now be able to say that the vote to create the committee was bipartisan, as Republicans who vote against this committee will look like enablers and supporters of domestic terrorism.