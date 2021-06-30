WATCH: Jim Acosta Blasts Greg Abbott for Feeding Into Trump’s Alternate Reality and Shielding Him From Answering Questions.

Advertising

While most presidents spend their first year out of office under the radar, that hasn’t been the case for Donald Trump. The former president, desperate for adulation, is again holding political rallies.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared in Texas as Greg Abbott announced additions to the state’s border wall. The governor’s team made sure to shield the former president from any kinds of questions from non-Conservative reporters. During a night-time segment, Jim Acosta ripped Abbott for feeding into Trump’s delusions.

The reporter told Poppy Harlow, “We spent a day trapped in Trump’s alternate reality about the 2020 election. He was down here to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to talk about Abbott’s plan to spend $250 million on the border wall to fill in gaps in Trump’s border wall that weren’t completed during the Trump administration.”

Acosta continued:

“Abbott’s people went to great lengths to keep reporters from asking questions of the former president and so at this event at the border wall it got quiet for a few seconds and I tried to ask the question: ‘do you apologize for what happened on Jan. 6th?’ Trump knew what was going on. He looked right at me and did not respond. That is when we heard boos from the crowd but keep in mind, this is not a crowd of Trump supporters. This was a crowd of Republican members of the House who skipped out on the vote today for the Jan. 6th select committee that Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker proposed instead they were down in Texas kissing Trump’s ring. Another example how we’re not seeing profiles encouraged up on Capitol Hill on the Republican side.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of CNN:

Jim Acosta blasts Greg Abbott for feeding into Trump's alternate reality and shielding him from answering questions. pic.twitter.com/mf2i6V9Yml — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 1, 2021