Report: The View Co-Hosts Told Management They Didn’t Want to Work With Meghan McCain Anymore

Being the token Conservative on a topical program isn’t easy. And the job became that much harder in the age of Donald Trump. And while Meghan McCain is not a Trump fan, she is a dyed in the wool Conservative, so she often found herself at odds with her co-hosts.

McCain recently announced that she will be leaving The View and will presumably end up somewhere with a more Conservative bent. And according to a new report, her feuds with her co-hosts extended off the air.

A source told the New York Post’s Carlos Greer, “Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan.”

Greer also notes that while McCain had her fans at ABC, new boss Kim Godwin did not like her. The piece continues:

Advertising

Advertising

“It happened as soon as Kim came in. It was right after Joy and Meghan’s huge [on-air] blow up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting. They told new management, ‘We don’t want to work with her anymore.’ Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either. There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management.”

McCain, the daughter of a former US Senator and an heiress will most likely land on her feet. It is yet unknown where she may end up next.

Todd Neikirk is a New Jersey based politics and technology writer. His work has been featured in psfk.com, foxsports.com and hillreporter.com. He enjoys sports, politics, comic books and spending time at the shore with his family. Advertising