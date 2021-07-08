Rudy Giuliani is Claiming He’s The Victim of “Political Persecution” After His Law License is Suspended in D.C.

Rudy Giuliani is claiming he’s the victim of “political persecution” after his law license was suspended in Washington, D.C.

Giuliani, who previously worked as an attorney for ex-President Donald Trump and openly supported his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 general election, has taken to retweeting messages from supporters, including Audra LaRay, the self-appointed “Trump Girl” Instagram influencer.

Advertising

We stand together, in truth. Thank you, Audra! https://t.co/5Zcry6Bj06 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 8, 2021

Advertising

Yesterday, an appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Giuliani’s law license “pending the outcome” of his situation in New York. The suspension was triggered automatically by Giuliani’s suspension last month from practicing law in the state of New York.

On June 24, a New York appellate court officially suspended Giuliani’s law license, writing in a 33-page decision that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election while working as Trump’s personal attorney.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the decision read, noting that Giuliani’s conduct threatened “the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

Advertising