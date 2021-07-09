WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. Talked Extensively About Drug Addiction During Friday Night Speaking Engagement

When Donald Trump took office in 2017, his adult children were heavily involved in his administration. Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner became key advisers. And while Donald Jr. and Eric reportedly took over Trump Organization business, they still acted as surrogates during rallies and cable news appearances.

Joe Biden’s children seemingly have no role in his presidency. That fact, however, hasn’t stopped Conservatives from relentlessly attacking Hunter Biden and his past. During a Friday night rally, Donald Trump targeted the president’s son by repeatedly talking about drug addiction.

Advertising

During a CPAC event, Trump Jr. told attendees, “I totally understand addiction. It’s terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn’t absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life.”

The former president’s namesake continued, “It doesn’t absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn’t absolve you from selling out your country.”

Advertising

Unlike the Trump children, Hunter Biden has no official role in his father’s administration and would not be a likely candidate to sell government secrets.

Trump Jr., on the other hand, was an important surrogate for his father. And he regularly posts Rumble videos where he looks visibly intoxicated.

Advertising

Watch a clip of the speech below:

Advertising

Jr: I totally understand addiction. It’s terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn’t absolve from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life… It doesn’t absolve you from selling out your country pic.twitter.com/YgNDcvfZBD — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021