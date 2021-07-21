1/6 Committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) vowed that Kevin McCarthy will not be able to derail the committee from getting the truth.

Adam Schiff Says That The 1/6 Committee Won’t Be Stopped

Rep. Schiff tweeted after Rep. McCarthy took his ball and went home:

Advertising

Investigating January 6 is a sober endeavor. One demanding good faith participation from both parties. Time after time, McCarthy has shown he is not up to that task. But we cannot allow him to derail our important work or appoint others who will.⁰

We will uncover the truth. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 21, 2021

Republicans Are Terrified That The American People Will Learn The 1/6 Truth

Chairman Schiff nailed it. Republicans are scared that if the American people find out the truth about 1/6 they will lose their chance to take back Congress in 2022, and Donald Trump will be finished as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Advertising

Advertising

Kevin McCarthy is running a cover-up operation while pulling a page from Trump’s playbook by trying to delegitimize the committee before it begins its work.

The cover-up will fail. The 1/6 Committee is going to reveal the truth whether Republicans choose to participate or not.

Advertising

If Leader McCarthy wasn’t so busy trying to manage optics for Trump and create moments for Fox News, he would realize that cutting his Republicans out of the investigation was the worst possible move.

Advertising

The remaining committee members can now do the sort of deep and serious investigation that the country needs, and there will be no one in the room to protect, Trump, congressional Republicans, or any of the other co-conspirators in the domestic terror attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy didn’t stop the investigation. He just sealed the fate of his domestic terror-supporting party.