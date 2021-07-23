House Republicans Are Trying To Mount A Coup Against Speaker Pelosi

The House Freedom Caucus is mad that Speaker Pelosi gave Jim Jordan the boot from the 1/6 Committee, so they are calling on Kevin McCarthy to lead a coup.

The House Freedom Caucus Wants To Oust Nancy Pelosi

Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable. House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021

The Republicans claimed that Pelosi is destroying the House, “Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve.”

The Coup Against Speaker Pelosi Will Fail

In order for the coup plan to work, House Democrats would have to vote to oust Pelosi and replace her with Kevin McCarthy. The odds of this happening are exactly zero.

Democrats aren’t going to vote against their Speaker because Republicans are mad that she would not let Rep. Jim Jordan, who is a material witness to the 1/6 attack, also serve on the committee that is investigating the attack.

One might think that House Republicans would be tired of trying to end democracy and overthrow elected leaders after 1/6, but they are showing that the only thing that matters to them less than democracy is the will of the people.

