Rep. Adam Kinzinger Burns Seditious GOPers To The Ground As He Joins 1/6 Committee

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) hit the members of his party who are covering up the 1/6 attack hard as he joined the 1/6 Committee.

Adam Kinzinger Joins The 1/6 Committee To Protect The Constitution

Here is Rep. Kinzinger’s statement:

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

Rep. Kinzinger said:

Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility. My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do. Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer. This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again. Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.

Rep. Kinzinger Hammered Seditious Republicans By Emphasizing Duty And The Constitution

Rep. Kinzinger didn’t have to name names. His message is that any Republican who stands in the way of this committee is not doing their duty and protecting the Constitution.

It is a powerful argument that effectively makes the point that the investigation is about the country and democracy, not the party.

Rep. Kinzinger is a Republican, but he is a Republican patriot, and it speaks volumes of the trust that he has in Speaker Pelosi’s integrity that he would agree to serve of the committee and shatter the claims from Kevin McCarthy and others in his own party that the committee is partisan.

The Republican Party needs more people like Adam Kinzinger at this time.