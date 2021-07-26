Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, And Marjorie Taylor Greene To Hold Protest Supporting Domestic Terrorists During 1/6 Hearing

Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Paul Gosar (R-GA) will hold an event during the 1/6 Committee supporting domestic terrorists.

The statement announcing the event:

INBOX: GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene are holding a presser outside the DOJ tomorrow "demanding answers on the treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners." These are four of the House's most prolific downplayers of the attack. pic.twitter.com/KL75a1ERgJ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 26, 2021

The 1/6 Hearing Will Likely Be Happening As Republicans Protest In Support Of Domestic Terrorism

The 1/6 hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM ET, which means that the protest for sedition is likely to be staged while the 1/6 Committee is hearing from police officers who were injured during the attack on the Capitol.

Three of the four participants at this event Gosar, Greene, and Gaetz have long been suspected of helping the domestic terrorists with the attack. Gohmert is a QAnon follower who has been one of the most vocal Republicans in downplaying the attack.

What the four House Republicans are doing is openly supporting those who attacked America. They are providing aid and comfort to American enemies.

To put it another way, they are committing treason.

These Republicans are what Speaker Pelosi labeled the enemy within. They are a threat to the nation and need to be removed from Congress.