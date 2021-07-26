House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy labeled Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” after they joined the 1/6 Committee.

I asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy what he makes of GOP Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger sitting on the January 6th Select Committee. He replied in two words here at the WH: “Pelosi Republicans.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 26, 2021

Kevin McCarthy’s Plan To Undermine The 1/6 Committee Has Blown Up In His Face

Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump cooked up a scheme to undermine the legitimacy of the 1/6 Committee and its findings.

McCarthy and Trump planned to put a few disruptors on the committee who would hijack the investigation and turn it into a 1/6 probe of Nancy Pelosi. McCarthy and Trump chose two Jims, Reps. Jordan and Banks for this task.

They never expected that Speaker Pelosi would boot both of their “ringers” off of the committee.

Minority Leader McCarthy responded by pulling all of his choices off of the committee so that he could make the investigation look partisan.

Speaker Pelosi was once again ahead of McCarthy and responded by adding Republican Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the committee while suggesting that more Republicans have expressed interest in joining.

The only thing that McCarthy accomplished with his stunt was to make sure that none of Trump’s loyalists are on the committee.

Given this context, no wonder McCarthy is sulking.