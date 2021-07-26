MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Thinks Biden And Harris Are Going To Resign So Trump Can Be President Again

MyPillow Guy, Mike Lindell is proving that he is as bad at politics as he is at making pillows by predicting that Biden and Harris will resign.

Video:

I swear to God this video isn’t doctored. It’s Mike Lindell, St. Hair Dye of The Pillow, expecting a return of Trump because he thinks Biden and Harris would resign – without realizing that the Speaker of the House would then become POTUS 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lAEBp94Vd0 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 26, 2021

Lindell said, “Once we have the symposium by the night of the twelfth of the morning of the thirteenth, if everyone is seated including the administration that’s in there now that didn’t win, maybe Biden and Harris would say we’re here to protect the country and resign.”

If Biden And Harris Resigned, Nancy Pelosi, Not Trump Would Become President.

The United States has no mechanism for overturning an election. Trump can not be returned to office through any means other than winning a presidential election.

Mike Lindell does not know that if Biden and Harris resign, Speaker of the House Pelosi will become the new president.

There is no do-over. There is no way that Donald Trump is going to be swept back into the White House after losing an election by nearly 8 million votes. Mike Lindell continues to cook up these crackpot fantasies of Trump’s return because that might be the only thing that keeps him out of jail.

Lindell hasn’t been charged with a crime yet, but given the track record of what happens to the people who are close to Trump, it really feels like it is only a matter of time.

Donald Trump actually turned the White House podium over to this guy and gave him airtime on national television.

Each time Mike Lindell speaks, it is another reason to be grateful that Biden won.