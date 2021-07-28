Republican Terror Grows As 1/6 Committee Launches Whistleblower Tip Line

Everything that Republicans feared about a 1/6 investigation is coming true as the House Select Committee has started a whistleblower tip line.

The tip line page on the committee website contains a short message, “Chairman Thompson is interested in any information regarding the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. We respect your need to remain confidential and will use your contact information only to follow up with you regarding your submission.”

Republican Congressional Staffers May Have Valuable Information About The Attack

The tip line appears to be a resource for congressional staffers and people who work in the Capitol who may know something about the planning of the attempt to overthrow the government.

It is a signal that the committee is going to be investigating members of Congress along with the Trump administration for potentially providing assistance, aid, and support to the attackers.

This Is What Republicans Have Always Been Afraid Of In A 1/6 Investigation

Republicans in Congress mostly opposed an investigation into January 6 because they have secrets to hide. There has been reporting that Reps. like Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene provided support to the people who attacked the Capitol.

If Republicans in Congress were involved in the attack, it will turn the 2022 election on its ear, ruin congressional careers, and could lead to criminal charges.

Ignore the tough talk and attempts to blame Speaker Pelosi for the attack. Republicans are running scared because the 1/6 Committee is already showing a willingness to dig deep to uncover the truth.