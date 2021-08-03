Arizona GOP Busted As Judge Rules All Documents On Who Is Paying For “Audit” Turned Over

A judge has ordered Arizona Senate Republicans to turn over all documents related to the “audit” of 2020 ballots and who is paying for it.

Judge Rules Arizona Senate GOP Must Turn Over Documents On “Audit”

Judge Michael W. Kemp ruled:

On July 15, 2021, the Court entered a Minute Entry Order (incorporated herein by in which it rejected the two defenses raised by the Senate Defendants: Arizona’s Public Records Law does not apply to records held by agents of public officers and public bodies that perform core government functions, and whether the Senate Defendants complied with the Public Records Law is a nonjusticiable political question. The Court thus held that “any and all documents with a substantial nexus to the audit activities are public records” and further, that all documents and communications relating to the planning and execution of the audit, all policies and procedures being used by the agents of the Senate Defendants, and all records disclosing specifically who is paying for and financing this legislative activity as well as precisely how much is being paid are subject to the PRL. Senate Defendants must demand the records from CNI and then subvendors or invoke the indemnification clause of the contract now that Senate Defendants are engaged in litigation.

Arizona Republicans Can’t Hide Who Is Funding The “Audit”

The American people are going to find out who organized this audit and who has been paying for it. Two different reports suggest that it was Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani who pushed for the audit, and several big-money conservative groups like ALEC and ‘The Heritage Foundation are paying for it.

The audit is both a scam and a key to the Republican attack on democracy. and soon the American people will learn all about the details of the plot.