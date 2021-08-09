Dallas School District Defies Greg Abbott And Imposes Mask Mandate

The school district in Dallas, TX, is defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban and imposing a mask mandate for the start of the school year.

Dallas School District Ignores Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

The Dallas Morning News reported:

Starting Tuesday, Dallas ISD will require students and teachers to wear masks at its campuses, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that bars districts from issuing mask mandates. Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced the change during a Monday morning press conference, saying that it was within his discretion to ensure the health and safety of his employees and the district’s students.

Republican Governors Are Losing On Anti-Mask Mandate And Vaccine Passport Laws

Dallas isn’t going to be the only school district to defy Abbott. Lots more school districts are likely to follow suit around the country as the Delta variant continues to rip through states.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis lost as a federal court ruled that his vaccine passport ban can’t be enforced and is illegal.

Republican governors are fighting a losing battle because school districts have a duty to keep children safe. When these anti-mask laws go to court, the Republican governors are likely looking at a series of defeats.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said that he was wrong to sign the anti-mask bill, and now Republicans like Greg Abbott are being defied because the Dallas school district is putting the health of students ahead of partisan politics.