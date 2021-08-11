Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell Lose Motion To Have Dominion Lawsuit Against Them Dismissed

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell (the Three Stooges of election lies) have lost their motion to have Dominion Voting System’s billion-dollar lawsuit against them dismissed.

New York Times reporter Alan Feuer tweeted:

BREAKING: Federal judge in DC has denied Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell's motions to dismiss the election-fraud related defamation lawsuits brought against them by Dominion Voting Machines. pic.twitter.com/sgVJ6prGq2 — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) August 11, 2021

Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell Are Being Sued For Billions Of Dollars For Lying About Dominion’s Voting Machines

Sidney Powell already admitted that she lied about the voting machines hack in her motion to get the $1.3 billion lawsuit dismissed.

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly broke and Donald Trump is refusing to help him out with his legal bills. The only person carrying on the fight is Mike Lindell who has the fervor of the most delusional of all of the Trump cultists.

The person who should be sued is Donald Trump, but since Dominion has filed lawsuits against everyone from Fox News to Newsmax, if they could have filed suit against Trump, they probably already would have.

The Dominion lawsuit is a classic example of people sticking their necks out for Trump only to be met with the executioner’s blade while the failed former one-term president walks away.

The lawsuit wasn’t dismissed, and it looks Giuliani, Powell, and Lindell are all about to be sued into bankruptcy by Dominion.