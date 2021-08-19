Lauren Boebert is in Trouble for Not Disclosing Husband’s Income from Energy Firm

Representative Lauren Boebert is in hot water for not disclosing her husband’s income from an energy firm.

Boebert’s husband, Jayson Boebert, made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for “Terra Energy Productions.” No such company exists. However, Terra Energy Partners, a Houston-based firm that claims to be “one of the largest producers of natural gas in Colorado,” has a heavy presence in Boebert’s district.

Boebert’s campaign finance disclosure lists “Boebert Consulting – spouse,” but lists Jayson Boebert’s income as “N/A.” The couple has claimed that their income came from their restaurant, Shooters Grill, which lost $143,000 in 2019 and $226,000 in 2020.

Asked for comment, Boebert’s chief of staff said in an email that her husband has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012.”

“For any other questions regarding the congresswoman’s finances, I’d refer you to the disclosure she filed,” they added.

The news comes after it emerged that federal officials are probing Boebert’s apparent personal use of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

A letter from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) addressed to the treasurer of Boebert’s 2022 reelection campaign is investigating four Venmo payments totaling more than $6,000.

“Personal use is any use of funds in a campaign account of a present or former candidate to fulfill a commitment, obligation or expense of any person that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign or duties as a federal office holder. Schedule B of your report discloses a disbursement that appears to possibly constitute personal use of campaign funds by the candidate,” the letter reads.

The FEC adds that “if it is determined that the disbursement(s) constitutes the personal use of campaign funds, the Commission may consider taking further legal action.”