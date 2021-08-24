Tennessee Republicans Ignore The FDA And Want To Give People Horse Pills For COVID

The FDA has warned that taking horse deworming medication for COVID is dangerous to humans, but Republicans in Tennessee want doctors to prescribe the pills.

The FDA had to issue this tweet reminding people that they aren’t horses and cows:

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The FDA warned in a blog post:

FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).

Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

Tennessee Republicans Want To Give People Dangerous Horse Pills Instead Of COVID Vaccine

The Tennessean reported, “While poison control officials in Mississippi are warning the public about adverse reactions among residents who ingest a horse deworming medicine to treat COVID-19, some Republican legislators in Tennessee are suggesting the treatment should be normalized Multiple Republican members expressed support for the speakers’ comments, even calling for a future hearing to further discuss the drugs and why doctors aren’t widely recommending them, against guidance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Horse Deworming Medication Won’t Treat COVID.

Worms and parasites are not viruses. The pills will not treat COVID, but they can kill anyone who takes them or cause neurological damage and illness.

This isn’t complicated.

Stop going to Tractor Supply and buying horse pills to make COVID treatment homebrew.

The pills don’t work.

There is a reason why Tractor Supply doesn’t have a pharmacy. It is an animal supply store.

Republicans are intentionally floating ideas that will get people killed. They ignore public health advice by continuing to follow Trump’s lead in coming up with quack remedies based on COVID misinformation.