Lindsey Graham Sounds Drunk As He Can’t Say Cataclysmic On Face The Nation

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went off the rails while trying to criticize Biden on Afghanistan and couldn’t say cataclysmic.

Video:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticizes Biden handling of Afghanistan: “Pres. Biden said he wanted to take this, Afghanistan, off the plate for future presidents. He has done the exact opposite. For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe.” pic.twitter.com/iQKVzDGxsZ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 29, 2021

Graham said on CBS’s Face The Nation:

Well, number one, I wouldn’t have withdrawn. I would have kept the counterterrorism forces on the ground. Your reporter indicated that when we have people on the ground working with indigenous forces, that’s the best insurance policy against another 9/11. I would have held the Taliban to the conditions set out in the agreement with Trump. But let me tell you where I think we’re at. This is a catalyst-, catastra-, just a fair beyond my ability to describe it. It’s been a very emotional couple of days for all of us. The parade of horribles are about to unfold. We’re leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fought bravely with us. We’re going to leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof. These drone attacks will not degrade ISIS. The number of ISIS fighters have doubled.

Lindsey Graham doesn’t care about unnecessary COVID deaths being caused by unvaccinated Republicans. Graham doesn’t get emotional over an eviction crisis that could leave millions of Americans, including children, homeless.

Nope.

What gets Graham worked up to the point where it sounds like he is day drinking is lying about President Biden and Afghanistan.

None of this lie-filled criticism is working for Republicans, and Lindsey Graham sounding boozed up on national television isn’t helping.