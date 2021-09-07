Ted Cruz Tells Millions Of Unemployed Americans To Get A Job

Sen. Ted Cruz reacted to the federal extension of COVID unemployment benefits ending by telling the unemployed to get a job.

Sen. Cruz (R-TX) tweeted:

Um, get a job? There are millions of vacancies, and small businesses across the Nation are desperate for workers. https://t.co/0ejI45Ja6I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2021

Sen. Cruz told the unemployed to get a job. The problem is that there are more workers than jobs.

The AP reported, “The ending of these programs comes as the U.S. economy has recovered from the pandemic, but with substantial gaps in the recovery. The Labor Department says there are still 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. Yet the department also estimated, last month, that there were roughly 10 million job openings.”

There are job openings, but there are also fewer total jobs, which means that some people are not going to be able to find a job, and getting new employment as their unemployment benefits expire is going to be hard.

Cruz doesn’t understand how the job market works because he has been in politics for decades and hasn’t had a real job in forever.

Many people also face the challenge of having to care for their kids who might not be able to go to school because Republicans, in places like Texas and Florida, are trying to kill them with COVID.

America is still in a pandemic phase. Things are not back to normal.

Unemployed people can’t just get a new job.

Ted Cruz doesn’t care if Americans starve because he’s got a job, even if you don’t.