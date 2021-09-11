George W. Bush Compares Republican Domestic Terrorists To 9/11 Hijackers

George W. Bush made it clear that the domestic terrorists that some Republicans love are like the 9/11 hijackers.

Video:

George W. Bush connects GOP domestic terrorists and 9/11 attackers, "There's disdainful pluralism and disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit." pic.twitter.com/PlmUhwyhP1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 11, 2021

Former President Bush said, “Many Americans struggled to understand why an enemy would hate us with such zeal. Security measures incorporated into our lives are both sources of comfort and reminders of our vulnerability, and we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from the violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, but then there’s disdainful pluralism and disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Former President Bush wasn’t wrong. It is interesting that he chose 9/11 to take a public stand against the direction that the party that he used to lead is moving in.

Republicans have embraced domestic extremism and domestic terrorism. The 9/11 hijackers wanted to attack the Capitol. The 1/6 terrorists did attack the Capitol. They both had the same goal of doing harm to America and damaging democracy.

Both remain threats to America and must be stopped.