Republican Governors Just Got Called Out Big Time For Killing People With COVID

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) said that Republican governors are killing their constituents with COVID by discouraging vaccinations.
Lt. Gov. Green said on MSNBC:
What we are seeing, even though we’re very well vaccinated, we’re seeing a ton of cases in our hospitals, almost exclusively among those that are unvaccinated. 98% of our deaths are people who are unvaccinated. My heart breaks as an emergency room physician when I see that. We have to take the politics out of this. We have to unite as a country. I say shame on those governors who are discouraging vaccination. They are killing their constituents when they do that. That is not what we’re supposed to I commend Governor Beshear, who is fighting the fight when he’s getting dragged into it politically. We have been vaccinating our children and ourselves throughout history. It’s the right thing to do, the safe things to do.