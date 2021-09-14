Gen. Milley Went Behind Trump’s Back To Prevent Him From Starting A War

One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol siege carried out by his supporters in a quest to cancel the vote.

The United States was in jeopardy right before and after Trump lost the election. Trump looked like he was going to lose for weeks prior to election day, so it is not a surprise that so many were on alert for a potential attack against a foreign country.

As January 6th revealed, Trump was willing to do anything to stay in power, so the idea that he could have launched an attack against China is not fantasy. If Trump believed that starting a war would have won him a second term, he would have started the war.