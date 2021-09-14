Tucker Carlson Has A Moment Of Truth Where He Admits That His Show Is A Lie

Tucker Carlson admitted that he lies on his Fox News show when he feels cornered, but Carlson appears to feel “cornered” a lot of the time.

<

Carlson told conservative host Dave Rubin, “I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”

To translate, when Tucker Carlson feels cornered or weak, he lies. Anyone who has watched Carlson’s Fox News show for more than ten minutes could tell you that Carlson’s whole gimmick is playing defender to all of the conservative white people who feel attacked by the existence of other people, in society who are not conservative white people.

Tucker Carlson lies a lot.

It is more difficult to watch an entire episode of his program, and NOT find a lie than it is to spot the lies.

Remember when Carlson claimed that the NSA was spying on him?

Lie.