Tucker Carlson Humiliates Himself By Claiming His Secret Hunter Biden Docs Were Stolen By The Mail

Advertisements

Tucker Carlson promised his audience super-secret authentically damning Hunter Biden documents, but now claims they were stolen by the mail.

Video:

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

Advertisements

Carlson said, “We texted a producer in New York and him to send those documents to us in LA, and he did that, so Monday afternoon of this week he shipped those documents to LA with a large national carrier, a brand name company that we’ve used, you’ve used countless times without ever having a single problem, but the Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened and the contents were missing. The documents had disappeared.”

Next time, Tucker should just have Rudy email him the Russian disinformation. It will be a lot faster.

There are several holes in Tucker’s tall tale. If these documents are so explosive, why didn’t anyone make a copy before they were sent? This is the year 2020, but Carlson wants the world to believe that there are no digital copies of these documents.

Carlson’s story is most likely a lie.

Either these documents never existed, or they were Russian fakes, and since Tucker Carlson doesn’t want to get sued, it is better to string his audience along with a conspiracy theory than to run with fake Hunter Biden documents.

Carlson’s story was humiliating, but it is just a taste of what is to come from Fox News if Joe Biden is elected to be the nation’s next president.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook