Biden to Meet with Manchin, Sinema to Discuss $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

President Joe Biden will meet separately with Democrats Joe Manchin (W. Va.) and Krysten Sinema (Ariz.) to hear their concerns about the $3.5 trillion spending plan Democrats are trying to pass this fall.

The meetings will take place at the White House, according to a source who is familiar with the plans. Sinema will meet with Biden this morning; Manchin is expected to meet with Biden later today.

The plan is part of efforts from the Democrats to respond to the climate crisis, invest in infrastructure, and expand education, health care and childcare support. It would constitute the largest broadening of the social safety net in years.

Democrats are hoping to undo many of the tax cuts Republicans enacted under former President Donald Trump as a way to pay for the plan. The plan includes increasing the top corporate tax rate to 26.5% and reinstating the top rate of 39.6% for individuals earning more than $400,000 and married couples earning over $450,000.

Both Sinema and Manchin have balked at the size of the plan and their meetings with Biden come as Democratic strategists advise the president to take a more active role in talks about the legislation.