Watch Josh Hawley Fall Flat On His Face As He Questions DHS Secretary

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) kept trying to put words in the Homeland Security Secretary’s mouth, and he failed.

Josh Hawley tried to push a false narrative.

Video:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tried so hard to put words into DHS Secretary Mayorkas's mouth about the border but was shot down, "Senator, we are not finished in the execution of our plan. I never suggested otherwise." pic.twitter.com/3DzDYDVcFp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 21, 2021

Hawley said, “I don’t mean to interrupt you. Our time is so limited. I want to be sure that I understand, 200,000 border encounters over two straight months, a record in decades for over decades, and you’re telling me this is success? Are you happy with what’s happening at the border now?”

Sec. Mayorkas, “Senator, as I said then and I say now, we have a plan. We’re executing on our plan and we will continue to do so. “

Hawley kept trying, “But you just testified it is working. I’m trying to understand. Is this success? Are you telling me that this is successful?”

Mayorkas corrected Hawley, “Senator, we are not finished in the execution of our plan. I never suggested otherwise. We continue to do the work that we are required to do to secure our border. That is an ongoing process and indeed we are executing it. “

Hawley was obviously not listening, “Are you happy with your progress?”

Mayorkas wrapped him up, “Senator, we need to do better and we need to do more and we are committed to doing so and we are doing so.”

The Senate hearing was about homeland security threats, but Josh Hawley was trying to push a narrative about the Biden administration not taking the issues at the border seriously, and he completely failed.

It is hard to believe that Hawley thinks of himself as someone who is capable of winning the presidency when he can’t successfully push a message at a Senate hearing.