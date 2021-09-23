Pelosi Busts Mitch McConnell With His Own Words On The Debt Ceiling And Default

Speaker Pelosi took no prisoners as she used Mitch McConnell’s own words on the debt ceiling and default against him.

Pelosi Uses McConnell Own Words To Nail His Debt Ceiling Hypocrisy

Video:

Pelosi uses Mitch McConnell's own words against him on the debt ceiling, " When Trump was president, they didn't want to throw a wrench, a wrench, unnecessary wrench into the gear of our job growth. Today he's threatening to do just that. " pic.twitter.com/rwZmfEWytT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 23, 2021

Speaker Pelosi said at her weekly press conference:

It could — it would cost 6 million jobs, wipe out $15 trillion in household wealth. Nearly doubling the unemployment rate to 9% and increase borrowing costs for all Americans. It would be a catastrophe, and that’s — don’t take it from me. Let me quote Mitch McConnell when this came up during the Donald Trump years. Mitch McConnell said the following. He said much McConnell stated that not supporting a debt limit suspension — this is what he said.

Assures that congress will not throw this kind of unnecessary wrench into the gear of our job growth and thriving economy. When Trump was president, they didn’t want to throw a wrench, a wrench, unnecessary wrench into the gear of our job growth. Today he’s threatening to do just that. We are to stop holding the debt and the economy hostage.

McConnell’s Game Of Chicken With The Economy Will Not End Well For Republicans

Republicans never win these fights. McConnell thinks that he can make Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their own so that he and Senate Republicans can run on 2022 against Democratic spending, but Democrats aren’t playing along.

They are calling McConnell’s bluff and letting him take the blame if he triggers a new recession.

Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, and President Biden are giving Mitch McConnell enough rope to hang himself with, and so far the Senate Majority Leader is showing that he had learned nothing from his failed experience when he tried this with President Obama in 2011.

Democrats don’t negotiate with terrorists.