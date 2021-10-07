Jen Psaki Praises Texas Abortion Law Block And Says The Fight Has Just Begun

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki praised a federal court ruling blocking the Texas abortion law, as the White House vowed to protect Roe v. Wade.

Psaki said in a statement from the White House provided to PoliticusUSA:

Tonight’s ruling is an important step forward toward restoring the constitutional rights of women across the state of Texas. S.B. 8 not only blatantly violates the right to safe and legal abortion established under Roe v. Wade, but it creates a scheme to allow private citizens to interfere with that right and to evade judicial review.



The fight has only just begun, both in Texas and in many states across this country where women’s rights are currently under attack. That’s why the President supports codifying Roe v. Wade, why he has directed a whole-of-government response to S.B. 8, and why he will continue to stand side-by-side with women across the country to protect their constitutional rights.

The Federal Court Ruling Means That The Supreme Court Can’t Avoid S.B. 8.

Besides blocking the law, which will likely be reversed given the conservative makeup of the appeals court that will hear the case, the ruling gets S.B. 8 on a path to the Supreme Court. Assuming that the law is upheld on appeal, the Supreme Court will need to rule on the law.

One gets the sense that SCOTUS doesn’t want to touch the Texas law. Their shadow docket ruling has already plunged the Supreme Court’s approval rating to an all-time low and has conservative justices whining that they aren’t partisan.

The day of reckoning is coming for both the Supreme Court and S.B. 8 because, as Psaki pointed out, Democrats have just begun to fight.