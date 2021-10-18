Harris Will Talk About Impact of Climate Change and Drought During Nevada Trip

The office of Vice President Kamala Harris has confirmed that she will issue remarks highlighting the impact of climate change and drought during a trip to Nevada.

During her visit to Lake Mead, Harris will receive a briefing from Interior Department officials about the impact of this year’s drought. The briefing will also emphasize the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing climate change.

She will receive information about the ongoing drought from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Clark County Parks and Recreation. Democratic Nevada Representatives Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford will also be in attendance.

“In her remarks, the Vice President will emphasize that water shortages have a ripple effect on our farmers, food supply, and economy — and that climate change will continue to make extreme weather including droughts and heat more frequent, costly, and harmful,” a White House official said.

“That is why Congress must pass the Build Back Better Agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal bills, to address drought resilience and the climate crisis, and to create millions of good jobs building and repairing water infrastructure, restoring watersheds and wetlands, and improving water efficiency and conservation,” the official added.

President Joe Biden’s climate plan has faced roadblocks in the legislative branch. The administration has vowed to pass to pass the plan, widely considered the most comprehensive climate legislation ever put forward in the United States, ahead of the Glasgow climate summit, which will take place in two weeks.