Speaker Pelosi Calls For Trump And His “Toadies” To Be Prosecuted

Pelosi Says Trump’s Toadies Should Be Prosecuted.

Video of Speaker Pelosi:

Speaker Pelosi makes it clear that she thinks Trump's "toadies" should be prosecuted for defying 1/6 subpoenas. pic.twitter.com/X8vg3FFhDa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 24, 2021

Transcript:

Jake Tapper. The House voted on Friday to hold former Trump ally Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena. Do you think people who refuse to comply with Congressional subpoenas should be prosecuted by the Justice Department and, at the end of the day, go to jail?

Speaker Pelosi. Yes.

Jake Tapper. You do?

Speaker Pelosi. I do. I do. Well, first of all, this – people said, ‘Well, this hasn’t happened before.’ We haven’t had an insurrection incited by the President of the United States — and one of his toadies having knowledge of, advanced knowledge of that happening. So, in fact, it’s important for a number of reasons. It’s important for us to find the truth about what happened on January 6th, an assault on our Constitution, our Congress, and our Capitol.

But it’s also important to – in terms of the separation of power and the checks and balances of the Constitution, which is the genius of the Constitution, for this to happen in this way.

Jake Tapper. Absolutely.

Jake Tapper. So, you’re willing, if the – if the Committee decides to subpoena Trump, you’re willing to have that happen, too?

Speaker Pelosi. I’m not – they have everything on the table. I don’t get involved in the decisions of the Committee.

Jake Tapper. Okay.

Speaker Pelosi. But when you say, if he should do this and go to jail, well, he will be tried and see what is…

Speaker Pelosi Is Putting Some Heat On The DOJ

It is impossible to see how the DOJ can’t prosecute Bannon. President Biden has expressed a personal opinion in favor of upholding the law, and now the second or third, depending on where you rank VP Harris, most powerful elected Democrat in the country, is voicing the belief that Trump’s “toadies” should be prosecuted.

Democrats are sending a clear message to the DOJ. Do your job and uphold the law because our democracy depends on it.