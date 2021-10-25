Marjorie Taylor Greene Named As A Coup Plotter By 1/6 Organizers

2.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Organizers who planned the attack on democracy and the Trump coup plot have named Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of the planners.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Identified By 1/6 Organizers As Coup Plotter

Rolling Stone reported:

The two sources, both of whom have been granted anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, describe participating in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of that day when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as his election loss to President Joe Biden was being certified.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Been Under Investigation And Suspicion Since The Attack.

Greene has been under suspicion since the time after the attack. She has made her position clear by basically calling for a new civil war. Greene threatened to shut down the telecom companies after the 1/6 Committee went after her phone records. She has been a vocal supporter of the insurrectionists, and has even floated a 2024 run for president.

Witnesses are now placing Rep. Greene at meetings planning Trump’s coup. Her phone records will likely reveal that she was involved in the plot. The 1/6 investigation could result in a criminal referral of Rep. Taylor Greene for prosecution.

The witness accounts from the 1/6 attack planners show why House Republicans have been so terrified of any investigation into the coup and the attack. House Republicans were involved. Lots of House Republicans. One of the unanswered questions for the committee is how did the Capitol attackers know exactly where to go when they were inside?

The answer is that they had help from House Republicans.