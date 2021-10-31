Feds Want To Lock Up 1/6 Defendant Who Said She Won’t Go To Jail Because She’s White

Federal prosecutors are recommending prison time for a 1/6 defendant who claimed that she is wealthy, blonde, and white so that she won’t go to jail.

Via HuffPost:

The Justice Department’s sentencing memo says that Ryan was “publicly cheerleading” a violent attack that “forced an interruption of the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential election, injured more than one hundred law enforcement officers, and resulted in more than a million dollars worth of property damage.”

Moreover, the government said, Ryan’s tweet stating she had “blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail” showed she thought she was immune from punishment for her crimes because of her race and physical appearance.

Ryan Is Trumpian White Privilege

Ryan embodies the entire attitude of Donald Trump and his supporters. Prison is non-white or poor people. Americans like Jenna Ryan should be able to do whatever they want because they are blonde, white, and have money.

These are the same individuals who want Black Lives Matter protesters locked up but believe that they should be immune from prosecution. Not a single Black Lives Matter protester tried to overthrow the government.

Jenna Ryan did.

Not a single George Floyd protester tried to overturn the election.

Jenna Ryan did.

The Trumpian idea that being white means that one gets to do whatever they want with no consequences needs to be addressed by the courts.

If the phrase justice for all still has any meaning, Jenna Ryan will be sent to prison.