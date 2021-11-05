Hypocrite House Moderates Demand CBO Score For Build Back Better But Support Deficit Adding Bipartisan Infrastructure

ADVERTISING

There is some serious hypocrisy on display in the House of Representatives as moderates are demanding a CBO score for Build Back Better while supporting a bipartisan infrastructure bill that adds to the deficit.

NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted:

The peculiar situation Dem leaders now face: some of the same holdouts demanding a CBO score showing Build Back Better is fully paid for are also strong supporters of the infrastructure bill, which CBO says is NOT paid for and adds $256 billion to the debt. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 5, 2021

The moderate concern has nothing to do with the debt. They are trying to save their own seats and are terrified to vote for programs that benefit families, children, the poor, the middle class, and our elders because they think that they will get tagged with the socialist label next year.

As one who has covered midterm congressional elections for nearly 20 years, I can say with some certainty that no matter how the House moderate Democrats vote, they will be labeled socialist. It doesn’t matter.

The moderates are placing their own self-interest ahead of the good of the country. They were elected to take the tough votes, not to dodge and hide behind demands for CBO scores.

The vast majority of Americans want these bills passed. Moderates are going to have a big problem with Democratic voters in their districts if they continue to play these games with Build Back Better.